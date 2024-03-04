Vadodara, Mar 4 (PTI) Two couples and a toddler were killed when their car rammed into a stationary container on a highway near Vadodara city in Gujarat, police said on Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday night when two men, their wives and two children, all belonging to the same family, were on way back in the car from Karjan taluka in Vadodara district, an official from Kapurai police station said.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Requests ED for Post-March 12 Date Amidst Summons in Excise Scam.

The car hit the container parked on a roadside, he said.

The two couples and a one-year-old child died on the spot, while the other 4-year-old child suffered injuries, the official said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Six Women Loot Rajasthan Businessman at Knifepoint in Phagwara, Threaten To Implicate Him in Molestation Case; Arrested.

Police and a fire rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from the mangled car, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)