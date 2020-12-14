Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Five Ordinances, 10 Bills, including two related to Shakti Act, which deals with women security, are scheduled to be tabled in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Bills proposing a change in municipal laws of few municipal corporations and a Bill for Establishment of International Sports university Maharashtra are also listed for tabling.

Also Read | RTGS Money Transfer Becomes Operational 24X7 From Today.

Five ordinances will be tabled today in Legislative councils. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will table Public Accounts Committee report for the year 2019-20 in both the Houses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)