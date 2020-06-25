Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): Five security personnel who were employed under a Telangana minister have tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday.

As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge, several lawmakers, political leaders, bureaucrats and police officials in Telangana have tested positive for coronavirus.

Also, several staff members of political representatives and bureaucrats were tested positive, following which the concerned VIPs and in some cases, their families were placed under home quarantine.

For instance, in Hyderabad, the mayor and his family were placed under home quarantine after their driver tested positive for COVID-19. Similarly, a former BJP MLA tested positive for the virus and was placed under isolation.

Goshamahal BJP MLA's security guard had also tested positive for coronavirus, after which the legislator, along with his family members, was put under home quarantine.

As many as 891 new positive cases were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total count in the state to 10,444. (ANI)

