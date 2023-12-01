Patna (Bihar) [India], December 1 (ANI): Five workers hailing from Bihar who were among the 41 who were safely rescued from inside the partially collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand after 17 days, received a rousing welcome at the Patna airport.

Upon their arrival in the home state, the labourers received a rousing reception and were welcomed with flowers and bouquets by labour minister Surendra Ram.

The five men were sent to Delhi via bus and then were sent back to their home state Bihar via flight on Friday.

After being pulled out of the tunnel all 41 workers were sent for a screening and a health checkup at Chiniyalisaur community health centre in Uttarakhand before being flown to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh for a final health check up.

At AIIMS they were kept under medical observation for 48 hours before being sent back to their respective states.

Taking to X, Labour minister Surendra Ram wrote, "Today, on 1st December 23, at Patna airport, met all the five laborers of Bihar and their families who returned from Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand and inquired about their well being. Let it be known that the government has made proper arrangements to bring them. They will also be given benefits of the schemes run by the department and assistance will be provided at all levels".

Fifteen labourers hailing from Jharkhand were airlifted to Delhi on Thursday and from there to Ranchi this morning.

Eight workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh arrived in Lucknow on Friday morning.

On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. 41 workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked. After huge efforts of different rescue teams and 16-days of the rescue operations, all 41 labourers were safely evacuated on November 28. (ANI)

