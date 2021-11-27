Mathura (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday in an area under the Vrindavan police station limits, they said.

Also Read | Aligarh: Surgical Sponges Left in Abdomen Removed Successfully at JNMC.

The accused, a 16-year-old boy, has been sent to a juvenile home, police said.

An FIR in this connection was lodged on the basis of the complaint of the girl's father, they said. Citing the FIR, police said the teenager lured the girl to a lonely place, where he raped her.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 62-Year-Old Woman Raped by 75-Year-Old Man in Jabalpur; Accused booked.

The accused also threatened her against disclosing the incident to anyone, according to police.

They said the boy has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376AB (rape on woman under 12 years of age).

Medical examination of both has been conducted, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said.

The matter is being probed, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)