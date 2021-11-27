Madhya Pradesh, November 27: A horrifying case of sexual assault has come to the light from Jabalpur where a 62-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 75-year-old man. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that the accused raped her several times in the last four months.

As per the report published by The Times of India, the victim is a native of Maharashtra and had been staying at the accused's residence as a tenant. The victim worked as domestic help for livelihood. The victim alleged that the accused raped her inside the same house and threatened her with dreadful consequences if she ever speaks of the raping. Delhi: Minor Charged With Rape, Murder of a Woman in Dwarka.

During the initial investigation, police found that the accused runs a grocery shop and had a dispute with his tenant. Earlier, he had registered a complaint of cheque dishonor against the woman. However, the accused has been booked with a case under relevant sections of IPC at Jabalpur police station.

