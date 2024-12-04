Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Wednesday said it has initiated the process to bring home 50 workers who have been stranded in Malaysia for months.

The workers, engaged by a construction company in Malaysia, are expected to return to the state between December 11 and 18, officials said.

"Necessary paperwork for their safe return has been completed," an official confirmed.

The State Migrant Control Room had received a complaint on September 24 about around 70 workers were stranded in Malaysia.

In the complaint, the workers said their wages had been pending for four months and that they were facing problems related to food, according to an official statement.

When the issue came to the notice of the chief minister, the election model code of conduct was in force in the state, which delayed the process of bringing them back, the statement added.

"The process has now been expedited on the CM's directive. Of the 70 workers, 50 are from Jharkhand, while the remaining 20 are from other states," an official from the State Migrant Control Room said.

According to the contract, the Jharkhand workers were hired at a salary of 1,700 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately Rs 32,000 in Indian currency) by the construction company. However, they were only being paid 1,500 Ringgit, the release mentioned.

"The workers lodged a complaint with the Malaysian police regarding the issue. Later, they sent necessary documents and applications related to this matter to the Jharkhand labour department. On the department's initiative, the Indian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur contacted the company and invited both parties to the embassy office for verification," the release stated.

The embassy provided protection to all the workers and instructed the company to pay the outstanding wages and ensure the workers' safe return to India, the release added.

