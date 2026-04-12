New Delhi, April 12: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday wrote to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, urging him to support the government's move to implement the Women's Reservation Bill - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, a constitutional amendment aimed at reserving one-third of seats for women in Parliament and state legislatures. In his letter, Rijiju emphasised that the bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament in 2023 with broad cross-party support and that it was essential to implement it as soon as possible, ideally before the 2029 elections. "Should we allow a possible delay in implementation or make our best efforts to meet the expectations of the people?" Rijiju asked.

Rijiju dismissed concerns about the lack of consultation, saying that the government had engaged with opposition parties and that multiple meetings had been held with leaders of various parties, such as Samajwadi Party, DMK, YSRCP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM, and BJD, as well as consultations with other parties including AAP, RJD, CPI(M), IUML, JMM, JKNC, CPI, BRS, CPI(ML)L, VCK, Kerala Congress factions, RSP, ZPM, MNM, and Independents. Women Reservation Bill 2026: ‘Anupamaa’ Actress Rupali Ganguly Says This Has Been Possible Because of PM Narendra Modi.

The Minister also argued that the Rajya Sabha, where states are represented, would provide an opportunity for members to voice the aspirations and views of the states. He emphasised that delaying implementation would deny women their rightful place in the decision-making process. Rijiju assured Kharge that the government remained open to further discussion and urged him to support the bill, saying it was a "historic moment" that would empower crores of women across the country.

This comes as the Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, with a focus on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. The Government has planned two major amendments. 2023's Nari Shakti Vandan Act tied women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data.

The 2011 census is to be the basis for delimitation and seat redistribution. Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment. A bill will be introduced in Parliament to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. A separate Delimitation Bill will be introduced. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. The new Lok Sabha is likely to have more than 800 seats. Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue. Women’s Reservation Bill 2026: PM Narendra Modi Urges All Parties To Back Bill for Implementation Before 2029 Lok Sabha Elections.

However, states won't have a role; the bill passed by Parliament will apply to them. Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50% increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women. The government's key point is that they won't wait for a new census to give women, comprising half the country's population, fair representation in Parliament. Instead, delimitation will be done using the 2011 census data.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)