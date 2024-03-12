New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): In a move to revolutionize the national capital's energy sector, the Arvind Kejriwal government is set to embark on a project to install 50 MW grid-connected rooftop solar PV systems on 645 buildings of Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The total power capacity from these plants is projected to be 50MW, the office of the Delhi Power Minister said in a press release.

Also Read | UP: Two Labourers Killed After Portion of Hill Falls on Them During Mining Operation in Mahoba.

Power Minister Atishi approved the solar plant installation initiative, and said that this move is aligned with the recently approved Delhi Solar Policy, aimed at increasing solar power generation and usage across the city.

Under the plan, approximately 645 Delhi Government/MCD buildings with an area exceeding 500 square meters, encompassing educational institutions, healthcare facilities, DTC Depots, DTL substations, and more, will undergo the installation of solar power plants and facilities.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Promises Caste Census, Economic Survey in Tribal-Dominated Nandurbar As His Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Power Minister Atishi, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, "The Delhi Solar Policy, passed by the cabinet on January 29, 2024, is being hailed as one of the best and most progressive policies in India. This policy is key to expanding the use of solar power in Delhi's green energy contribution and total power capacity."

She added that with such an initiative, we are working towards making our government buildings more energy-efficient so that they become sustainable and complete their energy needs by themselves.

Atishi further emphasized the ambition of the solar policy, revealing, "Despite the surge in electricity consumption in Delhi, our target is to generate 25 percent of the city's electricity through solar power plants by 2027. This endeavour positions Delhi to outshine every other state in the country in terms of solar power generation." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)