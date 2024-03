Mahoba, March 12: Two labourers were killed after a portion of a hill fell on them during mining here on Tuesday, police said. Portion of Under-construction Medical College Building Collapses in Gujarat's Morbi; 4 Injured

Kabrai Station House Officer (SHO) Birendra Pratap told PTI that the labourers were mining at a hill when a portion fell on them which killed two of the labourers and injured a few others. The victims are yet to be identified, police said.