Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that 500 government services will be made available through WhatsApp via Mana Mitra by June 30, as per an official release.

All payments will be integrated into a single platform, and AI-powered chatbots will enable voice-based service requests, including bus ticket bookings and other essential services. Furthermore, WhatsApp services will be expanded to support multiple languages beyond English, Hindi, and Telugu.

Also Read | 'Welcome Back, Sunita Williams': ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Greets NASA Astronaut, Says India Wishes To Utilise Her Expertise in Space Exploration.

"So far, 77 endowment services have been launched through Mana Mitra. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to integrate TTD services into the platform within 30 days," the release read.

Since January 2025, Mana Mitra has facilitated over 5.1 million transactions, benefiting 2.5 million citizens. Notably, students could download their hall tickets from home, eliminating the need for school visits. In the future, student results will also be sent via WhatsApp in real-time.

Also Read | Nagpur Violence: Curfew Continues in Maharashtra City, 51 Individuals Named in FIR Over Violent Religious Clashes.

By June 30, 2025, 500 government services will be available through Mana Mitra, with AI-powered automation and real-time feedback mechanisms. Business-related services (G2B) such as incentives and permissions will also be brought online for transparency.

Lokesh said that governance should not be about offices and bureaucracy, but about delivering real services to people's pockets. The goal of Mana Mitra is to make government services instantly accessible to citizens. Within 100 days, Mana Mitra Version 2.0 will introduce AI-powered voice-enabled services, setting a new benchmark in global governance, the release read.

Lokesh emphasized that Andhra Pradesh will remain a leader in digital governance, with lessons drawn from Estonia, UAE, and Singapore. Government teams will study international best practices to ensure Mana Mitra becomes the world's most advanced public service platform.

Lokesh assured that all government services will be provided through WhatsApp (Mana Mitra), making this one of the most significant governance reforms in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)