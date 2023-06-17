New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): A 51-year-old property dealer was found dead at Kamla Nehru Ridge in North Delhi, said police. He was found hanging from a tree, and it was purportedly a suicide due to huge financial losses incurred by the deceased, the police added.

The deceased has been identified as Kapil Sharma, 51, a resident of Racquett Court Road, Civil Lines, the police said.

He was a small-time property dealer and incurred huge losses for which he was under a lot of stress, said police.

According to Delhi Police, On Saturday information from a security guard was received in Police Station Civil Lines that one unknown person is hanging on the tree inside the Kamla Nehru Ridge gate No. 16.

After receiving the information, the police team visited the site where it was found that the body of one person hanging from a tree.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Team and crime team were called and the spot was inspected. The post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted. Further facts are being verified, said police. (ANI)

