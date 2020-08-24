Port Blair, Aug 24 (PTI) Fifty-two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the union territory's Coronavirus caseload to 2,860, officials said on Monday.

Of the 52 new cases, 45 were detected during local contact tracing and seven at the airport, they said.

At least 110 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,963.

Of the total 2,860 COVID-19 cases, 864 are active, 1,963 people have recovered from the disease and 33 have died, officials said.

To ramp up the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union territory administration has made Rapid Antigen Test mandatory for all incoming passengers from the mainland at Port Blair Airport from August 22.

Passengers testing positive at the airport are shifted immediately to Covid care facility and those who test negative will have to follow home or institutional quarantine for seven days, the officials added.

