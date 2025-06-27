Shimla, Jun 27 (PTI) Moderate to heavy rains affected parts of Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the closure of 53 roads to vehicular traffic. Additionally, 135 transformers and 147 water supply schemes were disrupted, officials said on Friday.

A maximum of 23 roads were blocked in Kullu, 16 in Mandi, seven in Lahaul and Spiti, four in Una and three in Sirmaur districts, the report by the state emergency operation centre said.

Pandoh recorded 139 mm of rain since Thursday evening, followed by Jogindernagar 73 mm, Shilaroo 54 mm, Kataula 45.2 mm, Sujanpur Tira 42 mm, Baijnath 32 mm, Rohru 30 mm, Mandi 29.4 mm, Nichar 25 mm, Banjar 24 mm, Karsog 21 mm and Narkanda 15.5 mm.

The local Met office issued an orange alert for Sunday, warning of heavy to very heavy rains and thunderstorms, lightning at isolated places in six districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur.

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places in the state on Friday, Sunday, Monday and at many places on Tuesday, with one or two spells of heavy and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday, the forecast said.

The local meteorological office also cautioned of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in parts of Shimla and Sirmaur districts until Saturday.

Keylong recorded the lowest temperature at night, dropping to 13.9 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 34.4 degrees Celsius.

