Muzaffarnagar, Aug 28 (PTI) Fifty-five more people, including four policemen and eight inmates of a district jail, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday, an official said.

There are 521 active cases in the district, while a total of 1,306 patients have recovered from the infection, according to District Magistrate Selva Kumari.

She said 279 samples were tested for COVID-19, of which 55 came out positive.

The fresh cases include four policemen and eight jail inmates, the district magistrate added.

