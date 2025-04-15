Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was attacked with a log of wood and killed over a personal dispute in Juhu here, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the accused, Munna Gupta, for the attack that occurred on Sunday, an official said.

He said the victim, Babbu Mehatar, had a personal dispute with the accused, and there was a heated argument between the duo on the day of the incident.

The official said Gupta (55) attacked the victim with a log, rendering him unconscious, and a passerby alerted the police, following which the victim was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police zeroed in on the accused based on the CCTV footage from the area, he said.

During interrogation, Gupta confessed that he had attacked Mehatar as the latter harassed him frequently, the official said, adding that the accused was arrested on charges of murder.

