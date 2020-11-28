Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 28 (ANI): Odisha saw 550 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total count to 3,17,789.

According to the state Information and Public Relations Department, the total count includes 3,09,747 recoveries and 6,259 active cases.

Twelve patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

While Angul reported 53 new cases, Khurda 49, Sundargarh 47 and Mayurbanj 40.

The state has so far conducted 58,19,584 COVID-19 tests.

The state government has urged people to always wear a face mask and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Odisha's Health and Welfare Department said six urban primary health centres of Rourkela have achieved ISO 9001: 2015 certification on quality management systems.

"Congratulations to these teams for their commitment to maintaining the highest standards in quality care to patients," the department said in a tweet. (ANI)

