New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported significant progress in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with over 57% of enumeration forms collected in the first half of the designated period, reinforcing the commission's commitment to maintaining pure electoral rolls across the country.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasised the commission's unwavering dedication to Indian voters, stating, "The Election Commission of India was, is and will always be with the electors of India," while highlighting the importance of clean electoral rolls in strengthening democratic processes.

The ongoing SIR exercise in Bihar has demonstrated remarkable momentum, with 4.53 crore enumeration forms collected by 6:00 PM today, representing 57.48% of the state's total 7.90 crore existing electors. This achievement comes with 16 days still remaining before the July 25, 2025, deadline, said ECI.

The collection rate has shown particularly strong performance in recent days, with 83.12 lakh enumeration forms gathered in the last 24 hours alone, accounting for 10.52% of the total target in a single day.

The success of the initiative has been attributed to the enthusiastic participation of Bihar's electorate, combined with the dedicated efforts of election officials, volunteers, and an extensive network of 1.56 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by all recognised political parties.

According to ECI data, approximately 7.90 crore forms were printed for the exercise, with nearly 98% of these forms (7.71 crore) already distributed to electors during the first 15 days since the SIR instructions were issued on June 24, 2025.

The commission has made special provisions for electors who have temporarily migrated, in accordance with Section 20(1A) of the Representation of People Act 1950. These voters can access pre-filled enumeration forms through the official ECI website at voters.eci.gov.in, ensuring their participation even if they are temporarily relocated.

The SIR guidelines under Para 3(d) provide multiple convenient options for form submission. Temporarily migrated electors can print and sign their enumeration forms and submit them through family members or various online means, including WhatsApp and similar applications, before the July 25 deadline to ensure their names appear in the draft Electoral Rolls.

Maintaining the same momentum on the field, and with just about 42.5 % forms remaining to be collected, the exercise of collecting the Enumeration Forms could be completed well before the stipulated date i.e. July 25, 2025, Claims ECI.

The Election Commission continues to monitor the exercise closely, with regular updates on collection rates and procedural adherence to ensure the revision process maintains its high standards of accuracy and inclusivity. (ANI)

