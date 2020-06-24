Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 24 (ANI): Gujarat has reported 572 new COVID-19 positive cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of reported cases in the state now stands at 29,001.

Also Read | UGC Asks Expert Committee to Review Guidelines on Exams and Academic Calendar Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to state Health Department, 21,096 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,736 patients have succumbed to the virus.

India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday after the highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read | Safoora Zargar Released From Tihar Jail Day After HC Grants Her Bail in Delhi Riots Case: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)