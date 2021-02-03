Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Kokrajhar police on Tuesday detained six people allegedly with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

The police has claimed to have recovered five AK 56 rifles with 8 magazines, one HK 33E Rifle, one UBGL with 11 shells, eight Chinese hand grenades and 300 AK 56 ammunition.

"Kokrajhar Police recovered Five AK 56 rifles with 8 magazines, One HK 33E Rifle, One UBGL with 11 shells, Eight Chinese Hand Grenade and AK 56 ammunition 300. Six persons have been detained," the Assam police tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)