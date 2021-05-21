New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Six research scholars from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been selected for the coveted Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) under the lateral entry scheme of the December 2020 drive, the university announced on Friday.

The selected students -- Fozia Tabasum, Momina, Azra Malik, Firoz Khan, Aaliya Taiyab and Ashi Saif -- come from different departments/Centres including Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences.

"Five out of the six research scholars are girl students that show how well they are doing in research. I hope this would inspire other students, particularly girl students of the university to do well in science and research. JMI stands for excellence and strives hard to provide its students every possible support to achieve great heights," JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said in a statement.

Akhtar here also appreciated the efforts of the coordinator PMRF, JMI professor Abdul Quaiyum Ansari for the "great achievement".

According to Ansari, the six researchers would be individually getting a per month fellowship of Rs 70, 000 for first two years, Rs 75,000 for 3rd year, Rs.80,000 for the fourth and fifth year, respectively.

"Apart from this, each Fellow would be getting a research grant of Rs. 2 Lakhs per year (a total of Rs 10 Lakhs for five years) under the PMRF," he noted.

Earlier, under the lateral entry scheme of May 2020 JMI, two students Marya Khan and Abgeena Shabir, both from the Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (CNN), were selected for the fellowship.

