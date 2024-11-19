Bharuch, November 19: Six persons, including three children, were killed and four others injured when a private van they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Gujarat's Bharuch district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Jambusar-Amod road near Magnad village at around 11 pm on Monday when 10 persons from Vedach village were headed towards Shuklatirth, Jambusar police station inspector AV Panamia said.

"The passenger van rammed into a truck which was parked on the left lane of the road near Magnad village. Following the collision, six passengers died on the spot while four others received injuries. They were referred to a hospital in Jambusar," said Panamia.

The deceased have been identified as Jaydev Gohil (23), Saraswati Gohil (21), Hansa Jadav (35), Sandhya Jadav (11), Vivek Gohil (16) and Kirti Gohil (6).

Following the incident, the Jambusar police registered an FIR against the unidentified driver of the truck under sections 125 (rash or negligent acts that put human life at risk) and 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. The driver was yet to be nabbed, he added.

