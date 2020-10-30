East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): At least six people were killed after a vehicle carrying a marriage party overturned in Thantikonda village of East Godavari district in the wee hours of Friday.

As per reports, the incident took place around 3.30 am on Friday, when the van carrying 15 people was returning from a wedding when due to alleged brake failure the vehicle overturned.

Also Read | Joe Biden Vows to Combat ‘Extremist Violence’ After ‘Horrific’ France Attack: Live Breaking News Headlines And Coronavirus Updates on October 30, 2020.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Rajahmundry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)