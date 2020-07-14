Guwahati, Jul 14 (PTI) Six novel coronavirus patients died on Tuesday in Assam, where the total number of cases has reached 17,807 so far, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The six deaths have been certified by the death audit board as due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 46, whereas five more deaths from the previous day are yet to be ascertained.

A 36-year-old woman and five male COVID-19 patients succumbed to COVID-19, the minister said. "My prayers, and condolences to the families", he tweeted.

Meanwhile, 757 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in the state on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries to 12,713, Sarma said.

As many as 608 police personnel have tested positive so far, and 272 have recovered and one has died so far, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

Of the 17,807 COVID-19 cases, there are 5,585 active cases, 12,713 have recovered, 46 have died and three migrated out of the state, Sarma said.

The state has so far tested 5,75,867 samples, he said.

The minister urged the people to come forward and give their samples as testing was vital to eliminate the virus.

"We're passing through a difficult phase but we shall overcome this, with resolve and discipline", he tweeted. PTI

