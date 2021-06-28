Yadgir (Karnataka), June 28 (PTI): In a case of suspected suicide pact, six of a family jumped into a village pond in Shahapur Taluk on Monday, police said.

According to the police, Bheemaraya Surapura, his wife Shanthamma, son Shivaraj, daughters Sumitra, Sridevi and Lakshmi were found dead in the pond. "They might have drowned themselves at about 10 AM today but we came to know about it when their bodies came up floating on the surface," a police officer told PTI.

Police suspect the family took the extreme step as they were unable to repay loans taken from local moneylenders.

