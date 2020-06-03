India News | 6 Pockets of Bapu Dham Colony in Chandigarh Will No Longer Be Called 'Buffer Zones'

Chandigarh [India], June 3 (ANI): The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday removed six pockets of Bapu Dham Colony from under the `Buffer Zone category' after no COVID-19 case was reported since May 4.

The Administration lifted strict perimeter controls in Pocket Number 2,3,9,17,18 and 19 of Bapu Dham Colony which was imposed here last month.

"Chairperson of State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority hereby declares removal of perimeter control of above areas falling in BUFFER ZONE with the stipulation that regular screening and monitoring of the area by medical teams will continue," the order read.

The union territory has reported 301 cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths due to the virus. (ANI)

