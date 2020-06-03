Telangana: 12 Post-Graduate Medical Students Test Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, Jun 2: Twelve post-graduate students of a state-run medical college here tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. They said around 215 more samples were in the process of being tested 115 on Tuesday and 100 on Wednesday, they said.

They also said 58 other samples which were tested earlier turned out to be negative. The tests on the students, who are also involved in attending to patients at different hospitals, are being done as part of measures to check the coronavirus spread. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Those who are found positive, but without any symptoms, would be sent into home quarantine. Those who test positive and show symptoms, they would be treated at the state-run Gandhi hospital, officials said. Those who test negative would be told to take more precautions and wear personal protective equipment while examining patients, they added.