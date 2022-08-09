New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The family of a 60-year-old woman, who was declared brain-dead at Paras Hospitals in Gurugram, donated her kidneys and corneas to multiple patients in Delhi-NCR, the hospital said in a statement.

It said the organs were harvested and transferred on July 10 following the allocation criteria set by the National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO).

Once the patient was declared brain-dead, doctors at Paras Hospitals counselled her family to consider organ donation. They agreed, according to the hospital statement.

One of her kidneys was donated to a 42-year-old man at the Paras Hospital while the other went to a 17-year-old girl at Asian Hospitals, Faridabad, it said, adding the corneas were retrieved by Shroff Eye Centre.

Dr Sameer Kulkarni, Regional Director of Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, said, “We were studying every aspect of the 60-year-old woman's case as soon as she was admitted. Even after trying a lot, we couldn't save her and it was really sad to see the family of the deceased suffering an irreplaceable loss.

But their willingness to donate her organs and light the lives of others bears testimony to the fact that goodness prevails even at the darkest of times," Dr Kulkarni said.

