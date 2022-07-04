Bengaluru, July 4 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka was informed by the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Monday that 620 of the 2,587 transformers identified on Bengaluru's footpaths have been shifted.

A further 862 transformers would be shifted within the next couple of months, advocate for BESCOM said.

The case was adjourned to September 22.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J M Khazi were hearing public interest litigation (PIL) by retired Wing Commander GB Athri.

The PIL was filed in 2020 regarding the dangers posed by high-power electricity transformers that were installed on public footpaths by BESCOM.

A joint coordination committee of BESCOM, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other civic agencies was formed last year to collect details of locations of such transformers in the city. The work of shifting the dangerous transformers have, however, been plagued by delays.

In March this year, the BESCOM informed the High Court that it had issued work order for shifting of 5,245 transformers from footpaths and it would be completed within 18 months. Shifting of transformers from footpaths commenced in the first week of April.

