Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 626 fresh COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, the state Health Department said.

The state's COVID-19 caseload has mounted to 3,06,784 and the death toll stands at 2,683.

As many as 2,93,888 people have been discharged and 10,213 are undergoing treatment, it said.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 499, followed by 287 in Jodhpur, 219 in Ajmer, 165 each in Bikaner and Kota, 120 in Bharatpur, 110 in Udaipur and 109 in Pali.

On Tuesday, 108 of the fresh cases were reported in Jaipur, 59 in Kota, 52 in Jodhpur, 46 in Udaipur and 45 in Nagaur.

