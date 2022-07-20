New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Over 64,300 illegal or unauthorised constructions have been identified in Delhi from 2016 onwards by different agencies, the government has said.

According to data shared by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha on Monday, of the total 64,321 such constructions identified till July 10, 2022, as many as 53,171 were identified by the municipal corporations.

And, the New Delhi Municipal Council identified 240 illegal or unauthorised constructions while 10,910 of these were identified by the special task force, according to the data shared.

The municipal corporations identified 12,390 illegal or unauthorised constructions in 2018, the highest for a year, in this period, it said.

Also, a total of 29,986 illegal or unauthorised constructions have been demolished or sealed in Delhi from 2016 onwards by different agencies till July 10, 2022.

The municipal corporations have demolished or sealed 25,269 such constructions, according to the data. PTI KND

