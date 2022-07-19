Ahmedabad, July 19: In a setback to the Congress in Gujarat, more than 500 workers of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the party, are likely to join the BJP.

The Congress had recently appointed Narendrasinh Solanki as the President of the state unit of NSUI. However, the NSUI workers and senior members of the organisation seem to be unhappy with his leadership. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP to Contest on All Seats in Assembly Polls, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"Narendrasinh is not much experienced and has lesser knowledge as to how the party functions," they said. Former NSUI general secretary Parth Desai told IANS, "There are many deserving NSUI workers who have been actively working for the Congress for a long time now. They have even gone to jail for the party. But the party appointed Narendrasinh as NSUI chief ignoring all other senior workers, which is nothing but a result of groupism.

"We tried to convey our disappointment to the senior leaders, including Jagdish Thakor, but no one listened to us. So I have resigned from the NSUI along with more than 300 members. Many NSUI leaders from north Gujarat, Surat and Rajkot are also going to resign soon. We all will be joining the BJP."

