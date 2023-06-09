Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Sixty-five children fell ill after consuming 'kulfi' from a vendor in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a health department official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Khurd village under Rajgarh police station area.

Alwar Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Shriram Sharma said 65 children were taken to hospitals in Alwar, Bandikui and Rajgarh following complaints of vomiting and abdominal pain after consuming kulfi from an ice cream vendor.

He said 50 children were sent home after first aid while about 15 children were admitted and given treatment.

On Friday morning, the children admitted to the hospital were also sent home after they recovered.

The sample of Kulfi has been sent for testing, Sharma said.

