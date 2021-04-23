Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), Apr 23 (PTI) Sixty-five healthcare personnel, including doctors, deployed on Kumbh duty have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here on Friday.

All of them have been kept in isolation, they said.

A total of 751 healthcare personnel -- 336 doctors and 415 nurses and paramedics -- had been deployed in the Kumbh Mela area after being vaccinated.

The Kumbh Mela area is spread over 641 hectares.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)