Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the state police for their efforts in the ongoing crackdown against individuals allegedly promoting anti-national sentiments.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma said crackdown has resulted in the arrest of additional individuals, bringing the total number of arrests to 68.

The latest arrests include Abdul Hussain and Rosid Ahmed by Srikhola Police and Azad Imran Hussain by Barpeta Police, said Chief Minister while adding that "nobody will be spared".

The Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor launched strikes at nine terror hideouts in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the morning hours of May 7.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took stock of the progress of construction of the cricket stadium and swimming pool at Amingaon here.

Chief Minister Sarma stated that, in addition to the Sarusajai Sports Complex and the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, a new cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 20,000 is being developed at Amingaon.He noted that the construction is expected to be completed by early 2026. The Amingaon stadium, he added, is being developed to host One Day Internationals, T20 matches, and other sporting events comparable to those held at Sarusajai and Barsapara.

He also mentioned that essential infrastructure such as alternative access routes, adequate parking facilities, and other amenities would be developed in phases. Additionally, the venue would be used for various international shows and events for the general public. (ANI)

