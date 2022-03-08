Amaravati, Mar 8 (PTI): For the seventh day in a row, Andhra Pradesh did not report any Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2022: 'Snake-Woman' Vanita J Borade Among 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' Awardees From Maharashtra.

According to the latest bulletin, the state added 69 fresh cases and 139 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday.

Also Read | TN TET 2022 Notification Released on trb.tn.nic.in; Registrations From March 14.

The active caseload is now 817, it said.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 23,18,547 total positives, 23,03,001 recoveries and 14,729 deaths.

In 24 hours, Guntur and Anantapuramu districts registered 14 and 13 fresh cases respectively.

Of the remaining 11 districts, two reported nil while nine added less than 10 new cases each.

East Godavari district has the highest of 296 and West Godavari 115 active cases. Two districts have active cases in single digit and nine more in double digits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)