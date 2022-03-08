Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released online applications from eligible candidates for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the test from March 14 onwards at trb.tn.nic.in. The last date for submission of online application is April 13, 2022.

The date for TNTET Paper I and II will be released later.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must be minimum of 18 years old. There is no upper age limit.

Educational Qualification:

For Paper I (for classes I-V): Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002. More details in the notification.

For Paper II ((for classes VI-VIII): Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.). More details in the official notice.

The Examination fee is Rs 500 for all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability. For SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability candidates, the examination fee is Rs 250.

TET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teacher from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both the exams.

“TET Certificate will be valid for Life Time as per G.O (Ms) No.128, School Education (TRB) Department Dated 23.08.2021,” reads the notice.

