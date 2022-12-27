Chatra (Jharkhand), Dec 27 (PTI) A self-styled 'sub-zonal commander' of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) and six other members of the banned outfit were arrested in Chatra district, police said on Tuesday.

A large number of arms and ammunition have also been seized from their possession, they said.

Also Read | Employment Update: Local Manufacturing Push To Drive 60% Indian Employers To Hire New Talent in Q1 of 2023.

Anoop Ji alias Chhotu Ram, the ‘sub-zonal commander' of TSPC, wanted in “several cases of extortion, terror funding and murder”, was arrested on Monday evening along with the other members from Piparwar police station area, about 100 km from state capital Ranchi, police said.

Chatra SP Rakesh Ranjan said a special task force (SIT) was formed to track and apprehend the Maoists.

Also Read | Ransomware Attack Like AIIMS May Increase in 2023, Indian Firms Need To Be More Vigilant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)