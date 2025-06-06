Bhubaneswar, Jun 6 (PTI) Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of infections in the current wave to 30, a senior health officer said on Friday.

State public health director Nilakantha Mishra said seven have recovered from the disease so far.

Also Read | Bharat Electronics Limited, Tata Electronics Sign MoU To Develop Indigenous Electronics and Semiconductor Solutions, Meet Domestic Requirements.

The total number of active cases currently stood at 23, and no one is serious, he said.

“On average, five to seven new cases are being detected every day. We are holding discussions with officers concerned at the Centre for issuance of an advisory to the people,” Mishra said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says He Will Attend G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Thanks Canadian Counterpart Mark Carney for Invite.

State health services director Amarendra Nath Mohanty has advised people with COVID-19 symptoms not to visit Puri during the upcoming Rath Yatra later this month.

Such persons can witness the festival through television and other media platforms, he said.

“At present, we are testing samples of those who have been hospitalised, and the test positivity rate remains at 1 or 1.5 per cent, which is low. However, we all have to remain cautious.”

On Thursday, the state government had hinted that preventive measures could be taken in schools when the institutes reopen on June 20 after summer vacation.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond had said that students with COVID-like symptoms would be asked to wear masks in schools, while those with more acute signs of the infection would be asked to stay home and isolate themselves, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)