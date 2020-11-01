Pune, Nov 1 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra reported 717 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the caseload to 3,24,294, a health official said.

With 27 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the district reached 7,907, he added.

Of the 717 cases, 377 were detected in areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which has recorded 1,61,711 cases so far, he said.

"However, 240 patients were discharged from city hospitals," the official said.

With 143 new cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad industrial township rose to 87,883, he said.

