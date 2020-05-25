India News | 72 More COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan, State Tally Reaches 7,100

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 25 (ANI): With 72 more COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan on Monday, the state's tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 7,100, said the state Health Department.

No deaths were reported today and state's COVID-19 fatalities stood at 163.

Among the new cases, the highest number of coronavirus patients are from Pali (25), followed by Sikar (22), Jaipur (11), Kota (7) and Dholpur (1).

While 3,856 people have recovered from the disease, 3,420 have been discharged from the hospital after being cured.

At present, there are 3,081 active cases in the state. (ANI)

