BSE, NSE Closed Today Due to Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Holiday, Trading to Resume on Tuesday

Mumbai, May 25: The Indian stock markets are closed today on account of Eid. BSE, NSE will not be trading today due to Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 holiday. The wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut and there will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets as well. The markets will resume on Tuesday.

On Friday, the Sensex ended 260.31 points lower or 0.84 percent at 30,672.59, while Nifty fell 67 points or 0.74 percent at 9,039.25. RBI had a press conference for the third time amid the coronavirus outbreak on Friday. RBI cut the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 percent and the reverse repo rate by 40 basis points to 3.35 percent. It has also extended the moratorium on term-loan repayments by another three months to August 31, 2020. Eid Mubarak 2020: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Eid ul-Fitr, Hopes the Festival to Deepen the Spirit of Brotherhood, Compassion & Harmony.

On the other hand, the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in India. Inspite of the lockdown, the total number have touched 1,38,845. The country recorded the biggest ever spike of 6,977 COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The death toll also jumped to 4,021.