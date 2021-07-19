Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 746 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,37,373, while the toll rose to 3,764 with five more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 71, followed by Khammam (61) and Karimnagar (57) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

It said 729 people recuperated from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative numbers so far to 6,23,773.

The number of active cases stood at 9,836.

It said 1,20,165 samples were tested on Monday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,06,50,053.

The samples tested per million population was 5,54,810.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.59 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.86 per cent, while it was 97.29 per cent in the country, the release said.PTI

