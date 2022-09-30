New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The 75-day-long 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', which was launched on July 15 this year to give an impetus to Precaution Dose as part of the national COVID vaccination drive, concluded on Friday after administrating over 15.92 crore of precaution doses, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Ministry of Health said that over 13.01 lakh Special COVID vaccination camps were organized during these 75 days.

"In 75 days, across all states and UTs, 11,104 camps were organized at bus stations, 5,664 camps at railway stations, 511 camps at airports, over 1,50,004 camps at various schools and colleges, 4,451 camps at routes of religious yatras, and over 11,30,044 camps were organized at various private and government workplaces and industrial establishments," the statement from the ministry read.

The Ministry claimed that more than 76.18 lakh first dose, 2.35 crore second dose and 15.92 crore precaution dose had been administered in this period of 75 days. "More than 24.73 lakh doses per day have been administered including 20.68 lakh doses precaution dose per day," it said, adding that with the intervention of 75 days long free vaccination campaign, 27% of the eligible population have now received their precaution dose as it was only 8% earlier at the start of the initiative.

The 75-day campaign was launched on the 15th of July this year to give an impetus to Precaution Dose as part of the national COVID vaccination drive. Under the campaign, free precaution doses at all Government COVID Vaccination Centres for persons aged 18 years and above are being provided.

Under the COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava, all States and UTs were urged to run the campaign as a 'Jan Abhiyan' with massive mass mobilization, through a camp approach. Multiple special vaccination camps in the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu and Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all States and UTs of North-India) as well as major Melas and congregations were organized. Further, Special Vaccination Camps were organized at office complexes, industrial establishments, railway stations, inter-state bus stations, schools and colleges.

Administration of Precaution Dose is pivotal to conferring full and extended protection to beneficiaries against Covid-19. It helps to reduce the severity of the COVID-19 disease and the risk of hospitalisation, thereby reducing mortality. (ANI)

