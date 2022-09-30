Gandhinagar, September 30: In yet another incident of sexual crimes against women, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a youth when she was on the way to play Garba at a venue in Indiranagar. The incident took place on Tuesday night, a report by the Times of India stated. Reportedly, the girl was going to a Garba venue near her house when the incident took place.

As per the report in the media outlet, the girl filed a complaint with the Chiloda police station on Wednesday. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that a 22-year-old man chased and molested her during an attempt to rape her when she was on the way to a Garba venue to play Garba on Tuesday night. She further said that she left the house to go play Garba at around 8 pm on Tuesday. When she was walking towards the Garba venue through a dark patch as there were no streetlights on the road. Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Molested by Lawyer, Accused Sentenced to Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment.

According to the reports, the accused, identified as Vijay Thakor, chased her and held her hand, and attempted a rape bid on her. The girl alleged that the accused tore her clothes in a rape attempt. However, he fled when the victim's brother rushed for help as she screamed for help.Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two Women Allegedly Molested by Waiter While Sleeping on Their Hotel Bed in Khandwa, Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a case of molestation has been filed against the accused. The cops are on lookout to nab him.

