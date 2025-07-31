New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): In a sign of economic momentum, the July 2025 round of the Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey (RECSS), released by NABARD recently, reveals that 76.6% of rural households reported an increase in consumption, marking a sustained trajectory of consumption-led growth, according to an official statement from the Central government on Thursday.

39.6% of surveyed households reported an increase in income during the past year, the highest share across all six rounds of the survey so far. Notably, just 3.2% of households reported a decline in consumption, which is the lowest since this survey started.

This growth is further reinforced by the highest recorded share of monthly income being spent on consumption at 65.57%, up from 60.87% in September 2024, reflecting the enhanced purchasing power and stronger financial confidence of rural households.

Income and spending levels continue to be strongly supported by several fiscal transfer schemes, in both kind and cash, both from the Centre and the states. These include subsidies on food, electricity, cooking gas, fertilisers, and support for school needs, transport, meals, pensions, and interest subsidies. On average, these transfers made up about 10% of a household's monthly income. These interventions significantly enhance household resilience and reduce financial pressure, especially for vulnerable populations, the statement mentioned.

Providing the figures, it was reported that 20.6% of households reported a rise in financial savings, showing a notable improvement in saving capacity alongside rising incomes. The reported share of income allocated to savings stood at 13.18%, while loan repayments accounted for 11.85% of household spending. Together, these numbers point toward a stronger culture of saving and debt management, alongside consumption growth.

On short-term sentiments over the quarter (3 months, it was reported, 56.4% of rural households expect income levels to improve, and 56.2% of rural households anticipate better employment opportunities in the next quarter

Regarding long-term sentiments, the statement mentioned that an all-time high 74.7% of rural households expect their income to increase over the next 12 months. This reflects a strong sense of confidence and forward-looking positivity, bolstered in part by a favourable monsoon and improving infrastructure.

There has also been a shift to formal lending channels, with a record 52.6% of households reporting sourcing loans exclusively from formal financial institutions, banks, cooperatives, NBFCs, MFIs, etc. While another 26.9% borrowed from both formal and informal sources.

This has also shown a decline in informal interest burdens.

"The mean interest rate on informal loans declined to 17.53%, a 30-basis-point drop from the previous round. Despite being outside the formal system, 30% of rural households paid no interest on such loans, primarily due to borrowing from friends and relatives, indicating community-based financial support," the statement mentioned.

The July 2025 RECSS survey highlights strong growth and optimism in rural India. Incomes and consumption are rising, savings have improved, and more households are accessing formal credit. Sentiments about future income and employment are at their highest levels yet. Government support remains steady, infrastructure is improving, and inflation perceptions are at a record low. Overall, the rural economy is on a confident and upward path.

The statement mentioned that the RECSS serves as a vital tool to evaluate the real-world impact of various government schemes and rural development programmes. By capturing household-level data on income, consumption, credit, and sentiment, the survey offers valuable insights into how public welfare initiatives are translating into tangible economic outcomes on the ground. The findings paint an encouraging picture of rising incomes, expanding financial inclusion, and growing household optimism in rural India. (ANI)

