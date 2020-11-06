Bhopal, Nov 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload of Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,75,603 on Friday with 778 more people testing positive for the viral infection, a health official said.

With 12 new fatalities, the death toll reached 3,004, he added.

A total of 856 patients were discharged from hospitals since Thursday evening, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,64,923.

Two COVID-19 patients each died in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Rajgarh, and one each in Sagar, Betul, Khandwa and Damoh districts, the official said.

Of 778 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 179, Indore 74, Gwalior 55 and Jabalpur 26.

The number of cases recorded so far in Indore district rose to 34,447, including 687 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 25,720 with 487 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have till now recorded 12,969 and 12,598 infection cases, the official said.

Indore now has 1,823 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,512, 551 and 362, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,75,603, new cases 778, death toll 3,004, recovered 1,64,923, active cases 7,676, number of people tested so far 30,96,294.

