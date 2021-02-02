Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) Haryana recorded 78 fresh coronavirus cases, while another person died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The toll rose to 3,023 and the infection tally climbed to 2.68 lakh, according to a bulletin.

There are 1,055 active cases and 2.64 lakh people have recuperated, taking the recovery rate to 98.48 per cent, it stated.

The 78 new cases include 29 from Gurgaon and 12 from Panchkula districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)