New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The three-day seventh edition of the India Water Impact summit will commence on December 15 in the national capital and deliberate on the 'restoration and conservation of small rivers in a large basin'.

The summit which will be organised by NITI Aayog at Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), 15 Janpath, New Delhi.

The 3-day summit will be focussing on select aspects of "Mapping and Convergence of 5P's (People, Policies, Plans, Programmes and Projects)". The Summit will give an insight into the potential causes for divergence and strategy to achieve convergence.

According to an official statement, the summit, like the previous editions of IWIS, will also host the "Finance Forum", a special track that will bring together global financial institutions and investors interested in river restoration and conservation programmes.

"The 2022 summit, like earlier summits, will also provide an opportunity to dozens of technology and innovation companies from around the world that are keen to bring their solutions to India to address various issues and concerns pertinent to our river basins. The Technology Showcase will run throughout the Summit," the statement said.

Centre for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (cGanga), one of the organisers of the event along with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, declared the formation of several task forces which were announced in 2017.

"The task forces are comprised of subject matter experts from around the world who provide their knowledge and expertise through specific working groups. Several working groups will meet in parallel to further the planned objectives," the statement said.

The 2022 India Water Impact summit is organized along with many other organizations that will provide the much-needed impetus for developing water and environment infrastructure to safeguard rivers and water bodies in India.

According to the statement, attempts are being made to bring the Ganga States to the common platform to showcase the collective efforts of national and international stakeholders since the third IWIS.

The summit will be a platform to bring all stakeholders together to discuss, debate and develop model solutions for some of the biggest water-related problems in India.

The Summit will showcase new technological innovations, research, policy frameworks and investment models from around the world and from within India.

It will also be a platform for civil society and faith leaders to engage with scientific, engineering, industry, finance and Government representatives.

The summit will feature multi-country dialogue to strengthen India's international collaborations in the Water sector. It will also keep parallel tracks to discuss over 25 topics in depth.

In the Fifth Edition of the India Water Impact Summit (IWIS) held in December 2020, the focus was on understanding the meaning, concept and nuances of the "Arth Ganga" proposition made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the First Ganga Council meeting held in December 2018 in Kanpur.

In the Plenary sessions, all sessions shall have participation from very high-level national and international representatives.

In the Thematic session, the format of the sessions shall include select/invited presentation on the topic followed by an in-depth discussion between presenters, experts and task force representatives participating in the session. The session chairs are required to summarise the deliberations and present them in the plenary session on the final day.

The Summit will begin at 9.30 am on all three days of its schedule. (ANI)

