New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): In a disturbing incident, three passengers on a Vistara flight headed to Kolkata from Mumbai, sustained critical injuries when the plane ran into heavy turbulence just before landing, officials said Monday.

"The flight UK-775 headed to Kolkata and a total of eight passengers were injured out of which three have reported major injuries. While those who suffered minor injuries were tested at the airport medical centre, the three severely injured were shifted into Charnok Hospital in Kolkata," Kolkata Airport director told ANI.

An official statement issued by Vistara airlines said the June 7 Mumbai-Kolkata flight encountered severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing, which caused injuries to a few of its passengers.

"According to preliminary reports, the turbulence caused injuries to a few passengers, who were provided first aid during flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata.

"We are saddened by this unfortunate experience our customers had, and are closely monitoring the health status of those injured. We are investigating the incident on priority," the airlines said.

More details in this story are awaited. (ANI)

